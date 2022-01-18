The health benefits of a snowy winter day

Want to boost your mental and physical health? Wish for a snow day!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When people think of snow, many think of closed schools, black ice, staying inside, and then there’s a mad dash to buy bread, milk, and eggs. But, it’s not too often that we think of the benefits of winter weather.

Being out in snow and winter weather is good for your physical health. There’s a different type of physical exertion than you’re used to getting in the Triad. Think about it. Depending on how deep the snow is, you can’t shuffle your feet. You have to be intentional when you walk in the snow. You have to lift your foot high to clear the snow and watch where you’re placing your next step, so you don’t slip. And you’re also working on your balance. Your body has to work harder to keep you warm in cold weather so that you might be losing a few extra calories.

If you’re not used to being out in the snow, then it can bring out your playful side and bring you closer to family. Let me explain. Here’s a video of our Tanya Rivera making snow angels. Look at her smile. Here’s another video of our Stacey Spivey’s baby girl’s first snow. When you have fun and laugh, you’re decreasing your stress level, and your body releases hormones like endorphins, which boost your mood.

There’s a calmness, stillness, and peacefulness after it snows. Sounds seem to be louder when you’re out in winter weather. You can hear your breath. Depending on where you are, you can see the beauty of mother nature, from the trees to the wildlife like deer and elk. It puts you in touch with the simplicity of life. Something we should all be grateful for.