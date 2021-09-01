Snow finally arrives in Guilford County

Big flakes fell in the early evening but roads were mostly clear and wet Friday night. Transportation officials said drivers need to be careful of slick spots.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Snow fell in Greensboro Friday evening a few hours later than many hoped after a winter storm brought more rain than anticipated.

Big flakes fell across Greensboro starting in the afternoon. Much of it accumulated on the ground within an hour or so.

Guilford County NCDOT Maintenance Engineer Antoine White said some of the biggest accumulation they saw was in the Stokesdale area. It reached about a half an inch in some places.

The snow started to stick to the roads after sundown, but it was short lived. The snow turned back to rain by 7 p.m. and driving conditions returned back to normal.

"We saw the ground temperatures recover and pretty much anything that was out there turned back so now everything is just wet," Mike Mabe said.

Mabe is the Streets Division Manager for the City of Greensboro.

He said since the snow came later in the day, they were prepared for more traffic impacts than were seen.

The city will scale back crews but they'll still monitor streets overnight.

Bridges and overpasses have been treated with salt to keep them from freezing and he asks drivers to be careful.

"There will be patches of streets and roads that will be fine, just wet and people can kind of become overconfident and they'll hit that slick spot," Mabe said.