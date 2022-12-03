Snow flurries across the Triad?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't be surprised if you see a few snow flurries floating around in the Triad. After a few Saturday thunderstorms, snow decided to make its way across the piedmont.
Many of our viewers have tweeted saying they've seen graupel falling from the sky this afternoon. However, no need to worry, WFMY News 2's weather team said there aren't any major concerns for this graupel of snow.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
- TOTAL NC OUTAGES – 18,129
- FORSYTH COUNTY – 2,290
- GUILFORD COUNTY – 150
- STOKES COUNTY – 783
- SURRY COUNTY – 1,113
- WILKES COUNTY– 149
A little Saturday snow fun!
Have you ever seen snow pellets look so deliciously edible like Dippin Dots ice cream?
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775