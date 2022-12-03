Snow flurries across the Triad?

After a few thunderstorms traveled across the Triad, a few snow flurries began to pop out.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't be surprised if you see a few snow flurries floating around in the Triad. After a few Saturday thunderstorms, snow decided to make its way across the piedmont.

Many of our viewers have tweeted saying they've seen graupel falling from the sky this afternoon. However, no need to worry, WFMY News 2's weather team said there aren't any major concerns for this graupel of snow.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

TOTAL NC OUTAGES – 18,129

FORSYTH COUNTY – 2,290

GUILFORD COUNTY – 150

STOKES COUNTY – 783

SURRY COUNTY – 1,113

WILKES COUNTY– 149

A little Saturday snow fun!

A little Saturday excitement for us. pic.twitter.com/xibrO8pb83 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) March 12, 2022

Have you ever seen snow pellets look so deliciously edible like Dippin Dots ice cream?

Graupel here in Greensboro!



What’s that? Partially melted snowflakes that are become pellets and look like Dippin Dots ice cream. pic.twitter.com/KfRX1Mpeet — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) March 12, 2022

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.