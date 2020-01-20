BOONE, N.C. — Hello, Winter! Snow kept first responders busy early Monday morning in western North Carolina. 

Banner Elk Volunteer Fire & Rescue posted photos on Facebook showing crews responding to several accidents. The fire department said it was a "busy winter morning" on NC Highway 105. The road was shut down for most of the morning due to "multiple car accidents." 

Post by BannerElkFireDepartment.

Atop Grandfather Mountain, the National Weather Service recorded a chilling 4.6 degrees with a wind chill of -15.3 degrees at 9 a.m. Grandfather Mountain posted photos of the snowfall on Facebook and said the mountain would be closed for the day

Post by GrandfatherMtn.

