BOONE, N.C. — Hello, Winter! Snow kept first responders busy early Monday morning in western North Carolina.

Banner Elk Volunteer Fire & Rescue posted photos on Facebook showing crews responding to several accidents. The fire department said it was a "busy winter morning" on NC Highway 105. The road was shut down for most of the morning due to "multiple car accidents."

Atop Grandfather Mountain, the National Weather Service recorded a chilling 4.6 degrees with a wind chill of -15.3 degrees at 9 a.m. Grandfather Mountain posted photos of the snowfall on Facebook and said the mountain would be closed for the day.

