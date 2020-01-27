GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cold weather has been hard to come by this winter and it seems we can't even buy a flake, much less get a measurable snowfall in the Triad.

As of Monday, it's been 413 days since our last measurable snowfall. Of course there have been a few flurries and couple brief periods where some frozen precipitation has mixed in with rain, but nothing more than a few novelty flakes have fallen, and not even many of those.

As head into Tuesday we'll move into a new bracket, we'll move into fifth place for longest snow-less streaks in the Triad.

WFMY

At 414 days, on Tuesday we'll be tied with a streak from January 11th 1938 to March 1st 1939 for 5th place all time in the Triad. We crossed the number six spot at 397 days.

It's a very low chance right now but there's the possibility we could see some snow mixing in with rain on Thursday, but again it would only be a few fun and novelty flakes to awe at.

This week we have a couple systems passing our area to the south.

WFMY

1) Most systems will pass us to the south only providing us with clouds Wednesday and a low end chance for rain on Tuesday, with a slight possibility of a brief mixing period.

2) Another system heading our way this weekend looks like it will stay along the NC coast. This track would be a great track for the Triad to get some snow. The only problem? It doesn't look like cold enough air will sync up and be locked in, which means just cold rain.

Snow lovers, don't give up hope yet! There's still time to get a nice snow in the Triad, but don't hold your breath for this weekend.