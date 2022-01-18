x
Local News

Snow, sleet, ice in the Triad leaves emergency medical crews to deal with slick neighborhood roads

Emergency medical professional Bobby Clayton said some EMS teams are having to hike into neighborhoods to get patients and bring them to ambulances

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a story about icy conditions on neighborhood roads in Winston-Salem.

Emergency medical staff throughout the Triad have been left to deal with slick roads in some Piedmont neighborhoods due to this past weekend’s winter storm.

Bobby Clayton with a private EMS company said some EMS teams are having to hike into neighborhoods to get patients and bring them back to ambulances because rigs can’t make it through ice-covered roads.

Clayton said emergency responders had to use UTVs Tuesday night to help get patients to ambulances.

Photos sent to WFMY News 2 showed slick roads in one Rural Hall neighborhood where EMS workers hiked to a home and brought a patient out with the help of firefighters.

