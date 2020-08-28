Snyder-Lance employee hit and killed in parking lot

Police say Patrick O'Bryant was driving a 2015 Autocar XSpotter truck in the loading dock area of the parking lot just before 11 p.m. O'Bryant was entering the loading dock to retrieve a trailer. At the same time, Robert Sledzewski had just finished his shift and was walking through the lot to get to his vehicle. As O'Bryant turned into the loading dock area, he did not see Sledewski and hit him with the front of the vehicle.