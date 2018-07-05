Play at a park, bike to the store, walk to school — all activities children in Utah can now legally perform alone, without parental supervision.

It's all part of a "free-range kids" bill signed by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert in March which takes effect on Tuesday. The law says it is not neglectful to let children wander independently and an age limit was purposely not defined. The law says children left alone should display maturity and good judgment.

Rep. Brad Daw, the House sponsor of the bill, told The Salt Lake Tribune that this bill "is to prevent in Utah a problem that has happened in too many other states… where parents have been prosecuted, gotten in trouble for doing nothing more than allowing a child to play outside or go to the park."

Daw said if children are found showing signs of abuse, there will be legal action.

