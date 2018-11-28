Trending right now. A mommy blogger goes viral after a post about her son. Katie Bower is a mother to five kids. Recently, she went on instagram to wish er son a happy sixth birthday. But, then she went on to say, "His photos never got as many likes" as her other kids.

So what does that mean? Bower elaborated, saying "From a statistical point of view, he wasn't as popular with everyone out there." She then goes on to say that she assumes that it might be because people liked her . younger children better because they were babies.

The post has since been taken down. But Bower did admit she's worried that her son will "see the numbers" one day and "have to learn that his value is not in online approval".

Bower got a lot of criticism online. Stephanie writes, "o-m-g! this Instagram mommy blogger is celebrating her sons birthday by writing about how out of all her kids. He 'statistically' performs the worst on her Instagram. And she's worried one day it will ruin his self esteem!" You see the judging eye emoji there too. Another Twitter user writes, "one day he will see these numbers. I am mystified and horrified at the level of self-involvement". And another writes, "before she can teach her son 'his value is not in online approval'. She needs to learn that lesson herself."

This got a conversation started with us here in the newsroom and we're inviting you into our conversation. As a parent, you can promote good self-esteem for your kids. Focus on their efforts and be specific in what they're doing right. Let's take baseball, for example, you might say "you're great in deciding when to steal a base." Or, with painting you might say, "you have a good eye for details." If you only give blanket statements like "You're wonderful." "Great job." When your kids start to compare themselves to others and realize that they're not as great to someone else then they might lose confidence in you.

Social media can be both positive and negative. It's positive if your kids use social media to share their interests and post about their favorite sports starts, artists and vacations. It can be negative if they're using social media as a measure of their likability or popularity.

Be careful what photos of your kids you post on social media. What you might think is cute, can be embarrassing to your kids.

