Two social media threats circulating around Rockingham County

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said they are taking extra precautions despite the threats being non-credible.

It was quickly determined the threats were the same that have been around in other states and in several North Carolina County School Systems earlier this week.

These threats have been determined to be non-credible. These threats were not directed at any specific school.

All threats are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

The RCSO is working with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to determine the origin of the threat, though it does not appear to be local.

At no time were the students or school faculty and staff in danger, however, out of precaution, additional law enforcement officers and Sheriff's Deputies have been and will continue to be around the school campuses throughout the day.

