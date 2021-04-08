Softball game to benefit Randleman teen battling grade 4 brain cancer

The Grown Ups Benefit will help three Triad families experiencing economical hardships brought on by a health crisis.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Twelve-year-old Madilee Mitchem enjoys the great outdoors.

“I don’t like to be inside the house a lot,” Mitchem said.

“I like to play guitar and sing for my church occasionally. I like to fish a lot too.”

She loves riding her dirt bike through the back roads of Randleman, North Carolina, but a battle with aggressive cancer put that activity on hold.

“When I first found out they didn’t really describe it as brain cancer,” Mitchem explained.

“They described it as a spot because we didn’t really know what it was.”

In April, Doctors diagnosed Mitchem with Glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma is a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor.

Now in grade four, her mother Marilee Cugino said her daughter has already undergone major surgery and 33 radiation treatments.

“In the beginning, we were a little stressed,” Cugino said.

“I do not have any kind of FMLA or medical leave for my family. If I don’t work, I just don’t have an income coming in.”

Help is on the way.

Mitchem and her family are one of three Triad families that will receive financial assistance from The Grown Ups Benefit.

It’s a Christian-based nonprofit that helps families experiencing economical hardships brought on by a health crisis.

Founder Joey Hilburn said the group is hosting its fifth annual benefit softball game on September 25 at the High Point Rockers Stadium.

All the money raised will help the selected families.

“We’re going to come together that day, we’re going to have a lot of giveaways, a lot of food, we’re going to have a gaming trailer there for the kids,” Hilburn explained.

In addition to Mitchem, the organization is helping a mother battling an aggressive form of breast cancer and a young father who needs a transplant.

WFMY News 2’s Lauren Coleman asked Mitchem what keeps her staying positive.

“People's lives are on the line,” Mitchem said.

“I want to touch people. I want them to say, that girl has made it through so can I. I want people to come to know the Lord. Everyone hasn’t been as blessed as me.”

The benefit softball game will be hosted by the High Point Rockers.

The game will go from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be followed by a High Point Rockers game.