BURLINGTON, N.C. — It was a special moment at the Burlington Royals game as a soldier surprised his grandchildren.

The kids were taking part in a dizzy bat game on the field and had to run up the third base sideline where grandpa was waiting for them with open arms. Staff Sergeant Jim Ross’ daughter, Stephanie shared the video of her dad who has been deployed since September of 2018.

She said, “We are very great full for his service and have missed him so much.”

Staff Sergeant Ross has been in the North Carolina Army National Guard for nine years and served eight prior in the Marines.

He said right now he just has plans to spend time with his family and with his four grandkids.

Thank you, Staff Sergeant Ross for your service to our country! May you spoil those grandkids every second that you’re home and away!

