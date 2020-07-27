Mt. Airy man killed inside home after altercation with police

Mt. Airy police killed 22-year-old after an altercation inside a house. Officials said he was armed with a knife.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police killed a man in Mt. Airy this morning after an altercation inside a house, officials said.

Solomon Cochran Jr., 22, was shot and killed after police entered the house Cochran Jr. was inside early Monday morning. Mt. Airy police officers said was armed with a knife.

Cochran Jr. died at the scene, officials said.

Just before midnight, Mt. Airy police received a call about a possible drug overdose on the 500 block of Allred Mill Road. Officers went to the home to assist Surry County EMS, officials said.

When police arrived, they found Cochran Jr. barricaded inside the house, officials said. The altercation that led to Cochran Jr.'s death occurred after officers were able to gain access to the inside of the home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted and will be conducting an investigation into the matter.