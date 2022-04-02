'I'm just a nervous wreck' | Some Winston-Salem families still unable to return home after fertilizer plant fire

With the evacuation zone reduced, thousands of families are able to return to their homes for the first time in days. Others say the smoke is still too much.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As thousands of families returned home Friday after evacuating because of the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant fire in Winston-Salem, others are still staying away.

“I'm just a nervous wreck now just standing here,” said Tomeka George as she and her family went home Friday but found the smoke overwhelming.

George and her family evacuated from their home Monday night and went to the Red Cross emergency shelter. Then, she says, Carissa Joines and her husband came, organizing and fundraising to help the George family and others find and pay for hotel rooms.

“Just them doing that let us know there is hope, there (are) people in the community that (do) care,” George said.

Joines and her husband also helped Brandon and Xzavier Brown, along with their six children. The family stayed in their cars Monday night because they did not want to be in the Red Cross emergency shelter during the pandemic. Joines then helped them find a hotel room. They returned home Friday.

“It feels good. Relief,” said Brandon Brown. “Just getting back (to) our routine.”

The Brown family was cleaning and airing out their house on Friday because of the smoke.

“It (smelled) like burning cardboard when we got there,” said Brown. “It was a strong (…) burnt smell.”

Brown said while they do have some concerns about future dangers, they trust city officials that the area is now safe. The incident has also been a learning experience for emergencies.

“Me and my wife we got a bunch of bags now. We have clothes for our children and just emergency kits that we are actually prepping now by the door,” Brown said.

For George, she hopes this is a learning experience for companies and officials so it doesn’t happen again.

“We are thankful that we are still alive and that we have a place to call home,” George said. “We are ready to come back home. Right now you can tell it's not safe.”