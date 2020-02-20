GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some families in Greensboro were stuck without power Wednesday night, as a snowstorm heads toward the Triad, and frigid weather a concern.

"Everybody's lights got cut off," said Monica Fields Baugham, "Nobody was aware or informed that the lights were going to get cut off."

Fields Baugham lives in an apartment complex off Summit Avenue. She and several others say they're in a United Youth Care treatment program.

They say the program rented out several units in their complex - but it failed to pay the power bill.

"We need heat at this point right now, and we need a place to stay because we're all stuck between a rock and a hard place," she said.

We reached out to United Youth Care and haven't heard anything back.

A Duke Energy representative sent us a statement:

"This is an account issue, not an issue with service. We require customer accounts to remain in good standing and we work with customers to keep their accounts current. We do everything we can to avoid shutting off power, but if they do go delinquent, we can disconnect service."

Duke Energy also told WFMY News 2 some of those units did get power back tonight but did not say how many.

