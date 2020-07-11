Some major roads in Greensboro to temporarily close Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro announced three major roads in the city will temporarily close to remove railroad tracks Sunday.
City officials said drivers should avoid:
- Cornwallis Drive, between Lawndale Drive and Battleground Avenue
- Battleground Avenue, between Lawndale Drive and Westover Terrance
- Green Valley Road, between Battleground Avenue and Westover Terrace
Roads will close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775