Some major roads in Greensboro to temporarily close Sunday

City officials say drivers should avoid Cornwallis Drive, Battleground Avenue and Green Valley Road between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro announced three major roads in the city will temporarily close to remove railroad tracks Sunday.

City officials said drivers should avoid:

  • Cornwallis Drive, between Lawndale Drive and Battleground Avenue
  • Battleground Avenue, between Lawndale Drive and Westover Terrance
  • Green Valley Road, between Battleground Avenue and Westover Terrace

Roads will close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

