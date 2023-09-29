Some pharmacies still awaiting new COVID shots, federal government no longer footing the bill

Health insurance will now be required for a no-cost COVID shot since the federal government is no longer covering the cost.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The latest COVID vaccine was approved a couple weeks ago.

Unlike during the pandemic, it has been a slow process getting the shots to pharmacies and doctors offices.

Without insurance coverage, you could also have to pay for the vaccine.

The new vaccine is a little different than the last one in the fact that it is a monovalent vaccine which targets only one variant of the virus. The previous booster was known as a bivalent vaccine because it protected against several different variants.

The most recent variant, according to the CDC is known as BA.2.86.

Large chains like CVS Pharmacy have already started administering vaccines, but many local pharmacies are still waiting to receive their new shipments.

Cone Health’s Drawbridge Pharmacy as well as Carolina Apothecary in Reidsville still haven’t received the new vaccine.

Both say they are in contact with suppliers to get it in stock as soon as possible, but it could still take a couple weeks before they receive them.

As the pandemic falls further and further in the rear view mirror, interest in the new shots seems to be waning compared to previous vaccines that were offered during the height of the pandemic.

"The demand has not been as high as it was, but we still have a lot of folks that are calling and asking or coming in and saying 'hey, my doctor's recommending that I go ahead and get this with the flu shot so that when we get them both taken care of.' I would say the demand is there like I said, especially an older individuals," said Carolina Apothecary Pharmacist Beth Griffin.

Most insurance plans will cover the new vaccine at no cost to you.

The CDC’s Bridge Access Program is an option for families without health insurance along with local health departments who are offering the vaccine -- at no cost.

"We will we will begin offering COVID vaccines and the flu vaccines next week, on Monday. We will be offering it Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Department of Health on Highland Avenue," said Forsyth County Public Health Director, Joshua Swift.

Beth Griffin with Carolina Apothecary says it is safe to get the COVID and flu shots at the same time.

However, if you qualify for the RSV vaccine as well, you may want to space the vaccines out to avoid potential side effects.