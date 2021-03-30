'It was like a homecoming': Some Triad businesses see weekend boom after eased restrictions

Businesses operated on normal hours and expanded their seating capacity. The lifted alcohol curfew also meant bars and restaurants could stay open late.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eased restrictions, nicer weather, and more access to vaccines lent to a big weekend for some Triad businesses. Some business owners in Greensboro and Winston-Salem said things picked up during the first weekend of eased restrictions.

A new Executive Order which went into effect on Friday at 5 p.m. relaxed coronavirus safety rules for bars, restaurants, and shops. It allowed businesses across the state to welcome more customers who flocked in during the weekend.

Businesses operated on normal hours and expanded their seating capacity. The lifted alcohol curfew also meant bars and restaurants could stay open and serve alcohol later.

One Triad restaurant owner described this weekend's business as very good while another said it almost felt like a homecoming weekend.

"It seemed like it was like a homecoming. Family and friends getting together, still following the safety protocols but a lot of them felt really good about coming out and excited because some haven't seen each other for a year," said Ray Essa, the owner of Cafe Pasta.

"It was just a great feeling, plus the people who were watching the games... didn't feel like they had to leave like around 9 o'clock right in the middle of the game. They enjoyed hanging out," said Ray Essa, the owner of Cafe Pasta.

Essa said they also continued their curbside and pick-up services which also saw more people.

"People that didn't feel safe, they still used our curbside service. We bring the food to them and they feel good about it because it's hands-free," Essa said.

Not all businesses could take advantage of the expanded capacity due to their limited spacing. But businesses with outdoor seating capitalized, being able to use it at 100 percent capacity.

"We didn't move the tables. We still kept the same protocols some people were able to sit together whereas before even if they were families, they were sitting at different tables" Essa said.

Since the pandemic isn't over, masking and social distancing are still required.

The Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Health Department said there were no reports of restriction violations.