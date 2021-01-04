'We never imagined that this year we would also be doing it only by live stream' | Some Triad churches staying virtual for Easter Sunday services

Churches across our area are preparing for the big day this weekend. Many missed out on in-person services last year, and some say - they're staying virtual.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Easter Sunday is right around the corner, and churches across the Triad are preparing for the big day. Many missed out on in-person services last year, but, with cases down and vaccine doses up - we wanted to know if this year will be different.

Some say - they're keeping everything online.

The Easter Sunrise Service is a Moravian tradition held by the Salem Congregation.

"The Sunrise Service has been going on since 1772, so this is our 249th year," explained Ginny Tobiassen, pastor of Home Moravian Church in Old Salem.

In years past, she says thousands gathered as the band played.

"At about 5:30 in the morning, people will be assembling on the street in front of Home Moravian Church - several thousand people," she said, "When the service begins, the head of the Salem Congregation steps out and begins the service liturgy. After some time in prayer, the congregation moves up Church Street to the Salem Moravian graveyard, also known as God's Acre."

But just like last year at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved tradition will be virtual this year.

"The Sunrise Service happened last year, it just happened in a different way," she said, "What we never imagined is that this year we would also be doing it only by live stream. We never imagined that the virus would hang on this long and be a problem for us for this long.

"Back in January, the elders of the Salem Congregation met and we said the potential for thousands of people to be together, even outdoors...to be that close together for that long of a time creates a possibility of a dangerous event."

In Greensboro, leaders at Mount Zion Baptist Church will also stick to an online gathering, a switch they've made throughout the pandemic.

"Bishop Pierce has absolutely made sure that the vision of the Church, which is reconciling the world to God through Jesus Christ, continues to permeate - even in a virtual way," said Pastor Joseph Frierson.

Despite loosened restrictions, they're not quite ready to reopen in-person, even for Holy Week.

"We're still making sure that we hear from God, watch the science and adhere to every single thing that is one the ground, and that we don't move too fast into this," he said, "I believe that on Easter Sunday, Bishop has helped us put together something that will add value to the lives of believers."