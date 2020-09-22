Some Triad school districts transition to in-person learning

School leaders said they're following federal, state, and local health and safety guidelines diligently to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — After weeks of remote learning, Monday marked the first day of school for some students inside the school building.

Three Triad districts began their transition into Plan B schedules. Many students with Asheboro City Schools, Surry County Schools, and Rockingham County Schools got to see their teachers in person, in school, for the first time since March. The school return plans include a mix of both in-person and remote classes.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper gave North Carolina public school districts the green light to consider implementing Plan A as soon as Oct. 5. That plan constitutes full in-person learning for elementary students.

Pre-K students at Asheboro City Schools are on a full-time five days a week schedule. Around 48 pre-k students returned to school, ahead of an Oct. 5 return of elementary school students under a hybrid model. Students in middle school and high school are set to return two weeks after that, on Oct. 19.

Instructions will happen for five days a week with Wednesdays reserved for remote learning for everyone in order to allow for deep cleaning of the buildings.

"We're doing the AA-BB plan so on Mondays and Tuesdays cohort A will come back to school and Thursday and Friday cohort B will come back for face to face," said Dr. Aaron Woody, Superintendent, Asheboro City Schools.

School leaders said they're following federal, state, and local health and safety guidelines diligently to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19. Teachers and staff are following protocols like temperature checks, social distancing, hand washing, and frequent wipe downs. They're also wearing masks and spaced the students apart from each other during lunchtime, playtime and learning.

"We also have a COVID-19 guide which provides a flow chart for what we're going to do, if and when we actually have any COVID-19 cases in our buildings," Dr. Woody said.

"We want to make sure that each and every student is engaged and safe and involved by having face-to-face instruction. So far so good, we are really thrilled with the enthusiasm of our parents and teachers," he said.

The school board for Asheboro City Schools will meet on October 8 to review data and make further decisions where necessary.

Surry County Schools also welcomed students into their buildings. On Sept. 8, during its regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting, the Surry County Board of Education voted to begin face-to-face instruction for students under the Surry County Schools Plan B effective Monday, September 21, 2020. Plan B is a return to learn in a blended/hybrid model with a combination of some face-to-face instruction with limited density in school buildings with enhanced health and safety protocols and some remote instruction.

"The buildings look different, we have one-way hallways, some that are divided with dividing cones and just trying to teach our students about this new norm that we are experiencing during COVID-19," said Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Superintendent, Surry County Schools.

"My team and I have taken time for extensive and essential planning for a safe and healthy Return to Learn Plan B Blended/Hybrid instructional model. As we prepare for students to return to campuses on September 21, health and safety for our students and staff remain our top priority," Dr. Reeves said.

"Enhanced health and safety protocols will be implemented on all school campuses to provide safe spaces and safe schools. Cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting protocols will be followed per the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) safety guidelines. These guidelines include detailed cleaning protocols and additional custodial staff to conduct daily cleaning and additional cleaning nightly and weekly," he added.