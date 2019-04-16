CLEMMONS, N.C. — Someone in the Triad won $25,000 a year for life!

The North Carolina Education Lottery says a winning 'Lucky for Life' ticket was sold at Carlton's Hampton Road Grocery on Hampton Road in Clemmons Monday night.

The winning numbers were 4-10-20-24-30-3. If you bought a ticket from the store, make sure to check your numbers!

