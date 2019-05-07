THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A happy ending to a crazy story according to Ginger Lineberry of High Point.

A couple of weeks ago, Lineberry's uncle's car was stolen under bizarre circumstances in the middle of the night.

Ginger Lineberry says a woman knocked on her uncle Paul Mcintyre's door at 1:30 in the morning. He's 80 years old. Lineberry says the 'young lady' was bleeding and said she got in a car accident and needed help.

"You can still see drops of blood in front of the door," Mcintyre said.

Mcintrye says he went to get his phone to call 911, and that's when she went through his screen door, grabbed his keys, and took off with his van.

In essence, High Point Police say the suspect stole one car, wrecked it, then stole another.

The van, and the person behind the wheel had been missing ever since. Until now.

Lineberry says at 1:00 a.m. Friday, her son Billy was gassing up at Sheetz on Liberty Road in Thomasville. When he looked over, he saw the stolen van!

Lineberry says a Thomasville Police officer happened to be at that same gas station at the time, and the two suspects were arrested on the spot.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm all of this information with Thomasville Police.

Lineberry says it looks like the two had been living in the van.