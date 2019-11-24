GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 20 songwriters from across the Triad are performing at GSOngfest Saturday.

The event, organized by Gate City Songwriters will run into 11 p.m. at Leveneleven Brewing on Coliseum Boulevard to help fight against hunger.

Proceeds from the show will go towards the 'Out of the Garden Project,' whose vision is to connect people through partnerships that feed families, create community, and build healthier outcomes.

The organization has distributed more than 11 million meals since 2009 including 3 million in 2018 and serves 1,900 students and families every week.

Saturday's performers will include William Nesmith, Alice Osborn, Tony Low, Matty Sheets and more!

NBA, teams, union reportedly discuss shortening season

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Sexual Assault In Winston-Salem

Dog befriends baby giraffe that was abandoned at birth