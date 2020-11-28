'Sonic Forest' opens free for the public in Downtown Greensboro

Sonic Forest is a public art display composed of 16 "tree" columns that are 8-feet tall. Each tree contains audio speakers, lights, and photo-electric sensors.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, an art display called "Sonic Forest" will open to the public in Greensboro.

The exhibit is free to the public, located at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive at Hamburger Square with opening hours daily 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"Sonic Forest" is an art display composed of 16 "tree" columns that are 8-feet tall. Each tree contains audio speakers, lights, and photo-electric sensors. When people touch the electronic trees, it triggers them to play music, sounds, and change light colors. The entire art display also sounds the time of day each hour.

The art was created by Christopher Janney, owned by PhenomenArts, and the tour produced by Creos.

Sonic Forest has previously been on display in cities like Charlotte.