DOBSON, N.C. — A unique dessert to the Triad that’s been around for ages is known as a tasty treat with an attention-grabbing name – a sonker.

Mark Thrower, executive chef for the Harvest Grill at Shelton Vineyards knows the dish all too well.

“I’m originally from Ohio, but I pretty much grew up in Winston-Salem,” Thrower said. “A sonker is basically for a lack of a better word, a cobbler.”

The dish native to Surry County is a delicacy to the area. The often time fruit-filled dessert comes in many different flavors.

“The first comment we always hear is ‘what is a sonker?’, it’s just unique to this area,” he said.

The one-of-a-kind dish is made with a crust on the top of the dish, but not on the bottom.

“There are a few different ways of making it, ours is made of a batter cross, with apple and cinnamon, topped off with ice cream,” Thrower said.

With his southern roots he always knew he had dreams of going into culinary.

“My grandmother was a great cook who lived in the country who pretty much lived off the land,” he said. “She grew, canned and pretty much produced all of her foods.”

Thrower said through his time spent learning more about cooking up treats and special dishes at former restaurant the Pewter Rose in Charlotte, studying at Central Piedmont Community College, and waiting tables – his love for culinary grew.

He said sonkers are normally “a big hit” in the Spring.

“We (also) offer them year-round, some with blueberries, even some with strawberries,” Thrower said. “Sometimes we even change the flavors of ice cream to go on them as well, just to make it interesting.”

