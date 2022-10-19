Students make false claim about armed intruder forcing school lockdown

Students told a staff member there was a dangerous person on campus, leading the school into lockdown.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Students at South Davidson Middle and High School falsely claimed that an armed intruder was on property Wednesday, according to school district officials.

A group of students told a staff member there was an armed intruder on their school campuses. School administrators and law enforcement responded immediately, which led to a school lockdown ensuring the area was secure.

Investigators determined the statements were not true and could have been made to divert attention away from one of the reporting students who did bring an airsoft pistol to school.

There was no evidence that the student had any plans to harm students or staff with the airsoft pistol.

Davidson County school officials said they do not tolerate behavior that causes fear in others, places others in harm's way, and interrupts the learning environment.

"It is frustrating that today's event caused the students, staff, and community such unnecessary concern," they added.

This incident continues to be investigated by law enforcement and appropriate consequences and charges will be administered.