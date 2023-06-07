South Davie Street road closure to take effect June 9

The 100 and 200 blocks of S. Davie Street will be closed between E. Washington Street and E. Market Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said South Davie Street will be closed in Greensboro starting Friday, June 9.

The 100 and 200 blocks of S. Davie Street will be closed between E. Washington Street and E. Market Street starting at 7 a.m. to allow for a crane to be set up.

The road will reopen Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m.

