x
South Glenn Ave. closed after crash causes power outage in Winston-Salem

Police said all lanes of the 300 block of S. Glenn Ave. are closed between Oak Street and Hope Lane as officers investigate the crash.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — South Glenn Avenue is closed after a crash led to a power outage in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police said all lanes of the 300 block of S. Glenn Ave. are closed between Oak Street and Hope Lane as police investigate the single car crash.

Police also said the crash caused a power outage and crews are on site for repairs.

The road will be closed for several hours as crews remove powerlines from the road.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

