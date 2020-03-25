MEBANE, N.C. — Teachers all over the Triad are missing their students. The same goes for the students missing their teachers.

"It makes you feel very disconnected from them, and I wonder if they feel that way from me. I really, really miss them a lot. They’re like my kids too, and you can’t see them so that hurts," Shawn Wilson, kindergarten teacher, said.

Even though they have to keep their distance, the teachers and staff at South Mebane Elementary School found a way to let their kids know that they are thinking about them.

South Mebane teachers organized a parade just for the students. They made colorful signs, tied balloons to their cars, blew bubbles, and drove to each child's neighborhood to bring smiles to their students.

"I just miss their little faces so much. I just want them to know that, I just want them to feel that love," Wilson added.

Families stood outside their homes with signs of their own, and smiling ear to ear as their favorite teachers drove by waving hellp.

It was a sweet reminder for students, and their families, that our teachers will always be there for us, even if we have to be apart for a little while.

