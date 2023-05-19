Bodies of 2 missing workers recovered at site of Charlotte 5-alarm fire

Charlotte firefighters rescued 15 others from the historic South Park fire but the two deceased workers were not able to get out of the fire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The two construction workers who were missing after the historic five-alarm fire in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood died during the blaze, officials confirmed Friday.

Over 90 firefighters from the Charlotte Fire Department rescued 15 people from the construction site. The two men who died were unable to get out of the fire.

Fire investigators have confirmed the fire was accidentally started. The fire was started by a truck that was spraying insulation material as part of the construction efforts.

Firefighters were trying to reach the two trapped construction workers but firefighters had to declare their own "mayday" during the rescue attempt. The firefighters were able to get safely out but were unable to reach the two men who later died.

Other firefighters battled dangerous flames in order to successfully rescue a worker trapped atop a construction crane. Before that worker could climb down, firefighters brought him "protective equipment" to help him manage the intense heat of the crane and its ladder during his descent.

The charred remains of the building remain "unsafe" Friday and emergency personnel remain on-scene.

The site of the fire had two twin buildings that were under construction. Firefighters did successfully extinguish small fires that had spread to the second building. That second building was largely undamaged during the 5-alarm fire across the street.

City leaders from the Charlotte Fire Department and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department held their second public briefing about the fire Friday.

A friend of one of the men, 30-year-old Demonte Sherrill, told WCNC Charlotte they fear he died when the building collapsed on top of him.

The other worker, identified by his supervisor as Reuben Holmes, has not been seen or heard from since the fire. Keith Suggs, who works for Prestige Windows and Doors and is the manager of both Sherrill and Holmes, said they were on-site to install doors. Suggs said he'd left the property about an hour before the fire broke out around 9 a.m.

Within an hour the fire was escalated to a five-alarm situation. Fire crews from across the Charlotte area were called in to assist the Charlotte Fire Department. The fire was visible for miles with large plumes of smoke filling the air all over Charlotte. One person near the fire said they started yelling out of their window but firefighters couldn't hear them.

"We watched it start to smoke gradually and then we saw the smoke get bigger, and then, initially, the front of the building caught on fire," the witness said. "Before we know it, the back of the building is smoking, too, so they contained the front of the fire, but then the side started to burn, and then the side of the building fell on the parking garage and the back of the building almost exploded pretty much."

Large clouds of smoke and flames shot hundreds of feet in the air from the area of Barclay Downs Drive and Fairview Road, near SouthPark Mall. Officials said firefighters were tasked with extinguishing the "very fast-moving" fire, which was over 2,000 degrees.

Fire officials said crews had several "Maydays," which means crews were either trapped or had access issues when escaping. In total, 15 workers were rescued from the site and no firefighters were injured.