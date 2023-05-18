South Park housing units engulfed in flames were set to open spring 2024

A construction worker on the scene of the massive fire told WCNC Charlotte that he and his crew were working in the building before the massive blaze.

The cloud of smoke from the fire was so thick it was registering on the weather radar. A wireless emergency alert was sent to smartphones in the area that said "CFD is battling a large fire in South Park, do not call 911 unless you have an emergency."

A construction worker on the scene of the massive fire told WCNC Charlotte that he and his crew were working in the building before the massive blaze. He said the seven-story building was to become a 239-unit luxury multifamily community, known as Modera SouthPark.

According to its website, Modera SouthPark is a wood-frame, podium-style community consisting of twin buildings that make up more than 200 apartment homes.

The first move-ins were slated for spring 2024.

A quick search shows the developers of the property, Mill Creek Residential, broke ground on the project back on Jan. 11, 2022. The mid-rise community is located at 7740 and 7741 Liberty Row Drive, which is near SouthPark Mall.

WCNC Charlotte, through public searches on Google, was able to determine SouthPark Charlotte Apartments LP owns the location located on Liberty Row Drive.

