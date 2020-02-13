HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County School officials confirmed that a student brought a BB gun to Southwest Guilford Middle School Thursday.

According to Guilford County Schools, Student Resource Officers were notified and the student was punished. As of now, there are no additional details on who spotted the BB gun or when it was spotted.

Southwest Guilford Middle School Principle Dr. Arlisa Armond issued a statement regarding the incident on the school's Facebook page.

"It was reported today that a student had a weapon on campus. The incident was reported immediately to Administration and SRO. After investigation, the item in the student’s possession was a BB gun. Appropriate consequences have been assigned. Together, we will continue to maintain a safe and secure school environment. Thank you for your support of SWMS."

Other stories:

How to Avoid Facebook Messenger Scams

Colin Kaepernick to release memoir through his publishing company

Burlington man arrested for robbery of 69-year-old woman's home: Police