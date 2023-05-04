Southwest Guilford High School staff member injured during altercation

There is extra law enforcement on campus Friday to help with the investigation.

GREENSBORO, Ga. — An altercation at Southwest Guilford High School between three people, including a staff member, resulted in a threat being made by a student Thursday, according to Guilford County Schools.

The student who made the threat has been identified and will face appropriate consequences.

For extra caution, law enforcement stayed on campus for the remainder of the school day.

This story is developing.

