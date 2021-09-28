Spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings

He already pleaded guilty in July to four counts of murder and other charges in the shooting deaths of people at a Cherokee County spa.

ATLANTA — A man already sentenced to life in prison for killing four people at a massage business outside Atlanta pleaded not guilty to shooting four others at two spas inside the city.

Robert Aaron Long appeared Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court to face charges including murder and domestic terrorism.

He received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years.

All eight shootings took place on the same day in March. Six of the eight slain victims were women of Asian descent.

Delaina Yaun was killed in Cherokee County. Her husband was also in the spa but was not hurt.

The other seven victims are Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Tan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, Soon Chung Park, 74, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, Sun Cha Kim, 69 and Yong Ae Yue.

If convicted in Fulton County, Long could face execution.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been vocal about seeking the death penalty and has already filed sentencing enhancements using Georgia's new hate crime law.

The law offers guidelines for anyone convicted of targeting a person based on race, color, religion and gender.

"I am very comfortable in my decision to request sentencing enhancements based on the fact that race and gender played a role," Willis said.