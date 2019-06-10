WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A special benefit was held for Robert Jordan on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan, a dance instructor at Vogler Dance Studio, was the victim of a hit and run crash in March while he was riding his bike on Reynolda Road. The crash left Jordan critically injured with a brain injury.

In July, police arrested 26-year-old, Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr., the person they believe is responsible for hitting Jordan before leaving the scene.

Sunday’s event took place at Old Town Gymnastic in Winston-Salem with several dance students and community members in attendance.

Memorabilia from Vogler Dance Studio was given out at the special benefit in exchange for donations going towards Jordan's treatment.

