RALEIGH, N.C. -- Lawmakers are in Raleigh for a special session to make some changes to the ballots.

They're making sure six constitutional amendments are being put on the ballot correctly.

The original amendments are are long, and very wordy. When you're voting, they can be hard to understand.

So, when you go to vote the lawmakers sort of summarize what you're voting for.

Usually this is left up to a three person panel, but this year the entire legislature is working together to write these summaries.

So why are these six amendments so important to you?

Well the amendments range from protecting victims of crime to showing photo I-D at the ballot box.

One way or another, they will probably affect you.

For example one of those amendments deals with judges. Right now if its between election cycles and a judge position opens up, the Governor has a lot of power.

However, if this amendment goes through there would be a commission created that would take recommendations from the public. The committee would send two selections to the Governor and he would appoint one of the two instead of appointing one outright.

Another constitutional amendment will ask you whether or not you think folks should have to show voter I-D when you vote in person.

One looks to preserve Hunting in North Carolina, and another wants to strengthen victims rights while a the court proceedings are going on.

Another amendment would remove the Governor from election board appointments, and one that deals with your money -- would make sure the State income tax can never go above 7 percent. Right now, that cap is at 6 percent.

