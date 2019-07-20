HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after a single motorcycle crash in High Point Friday.

According to the High Point Police Department, the incident happened around midnight on the entrance ramp to I-74 West from N Main Street.

Police say, Dorian Beasley,44, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSXR600 North Bound on the I-74 West entrance ramp when he went off the roadway to the right and crashed the bike on its left side.

Both Beasley and the motorcycle hit the guardrail, Beasley died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined alcohol and speed were both contributing factors to the crash. Police say the estimated travel speed before the crash was determined to be around 100 mph.

