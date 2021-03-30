Speed crackdown on North Carolina highways

The highway patrol is kicking off the “Speed A Little, Lose A Lot” campaign through Sunday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is warning drivers to watch their speed and obey the law behind the wheel.

Last year, 416 people died in crashes as a result of speeding. The North Carolina Highway Patrol also reported 18,332 speed-related crashes on roadways.

The highway patrol is kicking off the “Speed A Little, Lose A Lot” campaign through Sunday. It means there will be an increase of law enforcement patrols from agencies across the state working to prevent speeding.

“Speeding repeatedly tops the list of the central causes of preventable roadway deaths, especially among young adults,” Mark Ezzell, NCGHSP Director said.

The highway patrol reveals the top counties with crash-related fatalities from 2016 to 2020, includes Guilford, Mecklenburg, Wake, Cumberland and Robeson counties.

They also report people ages 20 – 29 are most at risk.