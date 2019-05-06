GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. on Business I-85 near the I-73 bridge.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Douglas Eddie Kilgore, 47, of Greensboro, was driving the wrong way on I-73 north when he went off an embankment and ended up on Business I-85 northbound.

Highway Patrol says Kilgore wasn't wearing a seat belt, he was speeding and driving in the wrong direction.

He was ejected from his GMC Acadia SUV and died as a result.

No one else was injured.

Traffic on Business I-85 and I-73 were heavily impacted.

As of 2:30, the scene was nearly ready to be cleared.

The entry ramps to I-73 southbound at exits 119, 120A, 120B, 121 and 122 were blocked because of the accident.