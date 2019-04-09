Spirit Airlines will discontinue nonstop flights from Greensboro's PTI airport to Tampa and Fort Lauderdale on November 14th, according to Stephen Schuler, Director of Communications for Spirit.

In an email, Schuler said the airline will also begin nonstop daily service to Orlando the same day. The airline currently serves Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale a couple days a week.

The changes come just 14 months after Spirit Airlines began service to the three Florida cities from PTI. The first flights departed in early September 2018. Spirit added Florida-bound flights from Asheville around the same time.

At the time, the North Carolina flights were part of an ongoing expansion for fast-growing Spirit, which had announced seven other new routes just a week earlier.

The airline's website boasts being the "leading Ultra Low Cost Carrier in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America."

Spirit hasn't said why it's discontinuing flights to Tampa and Fort Lauderdale and increasing nonstop flights to Orlando.

