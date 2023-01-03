JFRD initially said that one person was taken to the hospital from the airport. However, officials say as time went by, more people started feeling ill.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Almost a dozen people were hospitalized after a Spirit flight bound for Orlando made an emergency landing at the Jacksonville International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The airline says that Spirit flight 259 took off from Dallas at 2:01 p.m. had to land at JIA at 3:53 p.m. due to a battery fire that originated in an overhead bin.

Spirit says a guest's personal item started the fire.

JFRD initially said that one person was taken to the hospital from the airport. However, officials say as time went by, more people started feeling ill.

"It was not until almost 6 o’clock that more people started feeling bad, and we then turned it into what we call an MCI level 1," said JFRD Captain Proswimmer. "We ended up transporting a total of 10 patients from this flight.”

JFRD says the 10 patients taken for treatment included crew members. Officials were not able to elaborate on their symptoms due to HIPPA laws but say that all individuals transported are expected to be OK.

Spirit Airlines provided the following statement to First Coast News:

"Spirit Airlines flight 259 from Dallas (DFW) to Orlando (MCO) diverted to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) following what’s believed to be a battery fire from a Guest item in an overhead bin that was extinguished inflight. The plane landed at JAX and taxied to the terminal without incident. We thank our crew and Guests for their quick actions to ensure the safety of everyone onboard, and we thank first responders for meeting the aircraft. "

JFRD says that crew members onboard were able to take the item that caught fire and extinguish it in a bucket of water.

The FAA will investigate the fire. A statement was given to First Coast News.