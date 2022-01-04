Spoiler Alert: Bunny at NC Zoo picks UNC vs. Duke Final Four game winner

A giant bunny at the North Carolina Zoo is making its pick for which team will win the game to advance to the National Championship.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Whether we like it or not there will be a winner and a loser of the UNC vs. Duke Final Four matchup game in New Orleans.

We don’t know if the bunny named, Clover has a true talent for picking game-winners, but when there’s lettuce and treats involved, you better believe it will make a split hare decision.

Clover is a Flemish Giant Rabbit and is just as cute as a button. So let's just hop to it with the spoiler alert. Clover has chosen Duke as the winner.

Despite your love for either team, remember Clover has made a prediction and could be right or wrong.