List of the Triad's spookiest attractions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is near and all things scary are here!
Here's a list of the spookiest attractions opening this season in the Triad:
Woods of Terror
- 5601 N Church Street
- Greensboro, NC
- Tickets available, here.
Kersey Valley Spooky Woods
- 1615 Kersey Valley Road
- Archdale, NC
- Tickets available, here.
Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail
- 6059 Union Grove Church Road
- Seagrove, NC
- Tickets available, here.
Carolina History & Haunts
- 300 W Washington Street
- Greensboro, NC
- More information can be found, here.
Ghoulash Halloween Festival
- October 22 at 2 p.m.
- Downtown Greensboro
- Register, here.