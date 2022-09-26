x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

List of the Triad's spookiest attractions

A list of haunted houses, escape rooms, and more spooky attractions open in the Triad for spooky season!

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is near and all things scary are here! 

Here's a list of the spookiest attractions opening this season in the Triad: 

Woods of Terror 

  • 5601 N Church Street 
  • Greensboro, NC
  • Tickets available, here.

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods 

  • 1615 Kersey Valley Road 
  • Archdale, NC
  • Tickets available, here.

Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail

  • 6059 Union Grove Church Road 
  • Seagrove, NC 
  • Tickets available, here.

Carolina History & Haunts 

  • 300 W Washington Street 
  • Greensboro, NC
  • More information can be found, here.

Ghoulash Halloween Festival

  • October 22 at 2 p.m. 
  • Downtown Greensboro
  • Register, here.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

Things to do in the Triad this fall

Spookywoods returns for another season with a few changes

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out