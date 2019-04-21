Are you passionate about children charities, animal welfare, the arts, advocacy for persons with disabilities, food insecurity, veteran affairs, women's rights, education, faith-based programs or just the community as a whole?

WFMY News 2 is teaming up with The Volunteer Center of Greensboro for The Human Race. On Saturday, April 27th at 9 a.m., The Human Race will hold its annual event to support non-profit organizations.

The Volunteer Center of Greensboro takes care of all the planning, and has managed the race since 1994! This event provides the opportunity for individuals, families, and businesses to work together to raise money for a local non-profit of their choice. Participants can walk, run, or roll the 5k route that begins and finishes at the Greensboro Coliseum. Friendly leashed dogs are welcome!

70 local charities form teams and recruit members to fund raise for their mission. More than 300 volunteers manage the event, which attracts as many as 5,000 participants. The After Party is a time to enjoy free food, live music, prizes and fun for the whole family!

The Human Race has made an invaluable impact to local non-profit organizations working to bring an end to widespread problems. Since 1994, The Volunteer Center has managed the race, and helped raise over 4.65 million dollars for hundreds of local nonprofits.

For more information about how to participate in The Human Race, please visit www.thehumanrace5k.orgor call 336-373-1633.