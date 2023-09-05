x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man found shot to death in a backyard on Springwood Lane in Archdale, police say

Police said they found 34-year-old Joshua Richard Rose dead in the backyard area of a home in Archdale.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home in Archdale Tuesday, police say. 

The Archdale Police Department said a call came in shortly after noon to the 1000 block of Springwood Lane about shots being fired.  

Police said when they arrived, they found 34-year-old Joshua Richard Rose dead in the backyard area of a home. 

Rose’s brother, 36-year-old Jake Russell Rose, was taken to the police department for questioning, according to police. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The ‘Genes In Space’ winner is a North Carolina high school student

Before You Leave, Check This Out