2 injured from kitchen fire in High Point, fire marshal says

According to the fire marshal, two people are being treated from the accidental fire.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were injured in a house fire in High Point on Oct. 7, according to the High Point Fire Marshal Chris Weir.

The fire was on Spruce Street in High Point, the fire marshal said. The fire appeared to be accidental and was started in the kitchen, the fire marshal said.

Two people were rescued from the home and are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the fire martial.

The fire marshal did not specify the condition of the home.

