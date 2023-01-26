Paisley/Lowrance Middle School SRO uses pepper spray on students

School officials said a fight broke out between two students at Paisley/Lowrance Middle School and a school resource officer used pepper spray to break up the fight.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A school resource officer used pepper spray on students at a middle school in Winston-Salem Thursday.

According to an email sent from the school the pepper spray moved through the vents and spread to other areas of the school, some students and teachers briefly went outside until the pepper spray was cleared.

The school released the following statement:

Good Morning Paisley (Lowrance) Families. This is Principal Manring (Woods). I want to make you aware of a situation that occurred this morning on the Paisley/Lowrance campus.

Earlier today, there was a disturbance between two students. In an effort to deescalate the situation, the SRO used his pepper spray. Because he was near a vent, some of the odor from the spray entered our ventilation system and spread over a larger area of the school. Because of the smell, some classes temporarily moved outside until the odor subsided.

We are continuing with a normal school day and classes have resumed but I did want to make you aware of this situation. If you have any questions, please feel free to call our office.

Have a nice Thursday.

