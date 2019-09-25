HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested and charged Shakita Polk with assault with a deadly weapon against her boyfriend.

They say this happened Monday night when they got a call of a reported stabbing. Polk called police claiming the male victim, her boyfriend, arrived at her home "gushing blood" like he was stabbed. During the call she says that he was attacked by four Hispanic males then they stabbed him.

When police arrived they found the man with a stab wound to his chest. He still claimed that he was stabbed by another man when he got to his girlfriend's house.

After an investigation, police determined the initial story was false. They found that Polk was responsible for the stabbing. She says her boyfriend came to her apartment attempting to get physical with her. A little bit later he came into her bedroom and that's when police say she stabbed him. Both Polk and her boyfriend agreed to the false story to tell police.

Again Polk faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon. She's in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed for 48 hours.

RELATED: Man Turns Himself in For Murder of High Point Teen Shot in Head: Police

RELATED: High Point Man Was Talking to Suspect Before He Was Shot, Killed: Police

RELATED: Motel Worker Injured During Robbery: Greensboro Police