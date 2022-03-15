Stabbing victim in critical condition in Greensboro

Police said someone was stabbed Tuesday just before 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Greene Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing.

Police said someone was stabbed Tuesday just before 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Greene Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Police have not released any details about the suspect involved in the stabbing. They have not made any arrests at this time.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out if the victim knew the attacker and more information surrounding the attack.

If you have any information contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.