2 stabbings in Greensboro, 1 of them deadly

Police said two people were stabbed Wednesday night about 10 minutes and a mile apart, but they don't think the cases are connected.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died and another person was injured in two separate stabbings Wednesday night.

The first stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Patio Place. Police said they found 40-year-old Russell Dawann Watson with multiple stab wounds. EMS took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The second stabbing happened just minutes later, around 9 p.m., in the area of Coventry Woods Court. Police said the victim is in stable condition and expected to be OK.

No one has been arrested in either case. Police are still investigating.

The stabbings happened about one mile apart from each other. Police said at this time, they do not think the cases are connected.

If you have any information about either of these stabbings, call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.