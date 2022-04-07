x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 stabbings in Greensboro, 1 of them deadly

Police said two people were stabbed Wednesday night about 10 minutes and a mile apart, but they don't think the cases are connected.
Credit: janifest - stock.adobe.com
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died and another person was injured in two separate stabbings Wednesday night. 

The first stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Patio Place. Police said they found 40-year-old Russell Dawann Watson with multiple stab wounds. EMS took him to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

The second stabbing happened just minutes later, around 9 p.m., in the area of Coventry Woods Court. Police said the victim is in stable condition and expected to be OK. 

No one has been arrested in either case. Police are still investigating. 

The stabbings happened about one mile apart from each other. Police said at this time, they do not think the cases are connected. 

If you have any information about either of these stabbings, call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES 

2 arrested in city-wide vandalism spree in Eden

Man arrested more than a year later in Greensboro death investigation

Man arrested in Surry Co. cold case from 1992 found in Mississippi

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro police giving out gift cards instead of tickets